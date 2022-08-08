Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, August 8

Today is Monday, August 8, the 220th day of 2022. There are 145 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: On last Wednesday local officers J.W. Slaughter and J.B. Steagall captured and seized a large distilling outfit near Rough and Ready Mill. The still was of copper and about 200 gallon capacity. Alogn with the still they found 800 lbs. of sugar, 10 bushels of meal and one sack of Daisy Middlings.

1947: Mrs. George Akers Brown, well-known resident and wife of the late Mayor G.A. Brown, is under treatment at the Martinsville General Hospital for a fractured left hip, which she suffered as the result of a fall at her home yesterday afternoon. A short time after Mrs. Brown’s accident, a daughter, Mrs. Charles M. Hart Jr., of Sheraton Court, suffered a fall which resulted in the painful fracture of a bone in a foot.

1972: Henry County will build independently a proposed regional jail, and in the “near future” seek bids for its construction after Tuesday’s rejection by Patrick County of Henry’s long-standing invitation to participate in the project.

Also in 1972: A hot cup of coffee is a welcome relief for three local rescue squad members who were stranded in the wilds of the Smith River above Fairy Stone State Park late Tuesday night and early this morning during a search for two lost youngsters. The three are Walter Hennis of the Martinsville-Henry County Lifesaving Crew and Bill Craig and Roger Nestor of the Fieldale Rescue Squad.

1997: Four weeks and more than 430 tons later, the Axton tire pile is essentially clear. Thursday afternoon, C. Scott Kilhmire … and his 14-year-old son Bryan were at the site, spreading grass seed and fertilizer on the 16.4-acre property.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, August 7 1922, Store sold in Fieldale; 1947, break after four bad polio years; 1972, Henry County girl won Miss Black Virginia Pageant; 1997, American of Martinsville.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, August 4 1922, season for guinea fowl; 1947, primary contest in Patrick county ; 1972, two new high schools needed for overcrowding in Henry County schools; 1997, American Fiber Industries adds employees.