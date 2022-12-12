Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, December 12

Today is Monday, December 12, the 346th day of 2022. There are 19 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Sanville – Farmers have their crops all about gathered up and are now busy getting their wood ready for the cold days and making ready for the holidays. Mr. and Mrs. Dave Craig and Mr. Jim Eanes were guests of J.B. Turner the third Sunday. Mrs. J.B. Roberson and children stopped on their way from Roanoke with the writer, visiting their children and having their little son’s tonsils removed.

1947: Supt. John H. Pharis of the city’s hydro-electric power plant revealed to City Council last night that steps are now being taken towards the erection of a new power sub-station somewhere in the central section of town to improve the city’s distribution system. … The sub-station would be tied into the Appalachian Electric Power company’s lines, Mr. Pharis said.

1972: Television viewers who have seen a certain commercial promoting Toyota cars will be interested in learning that the leading role is played by Judd Schreibfeder, formerly of Martinsville. Judd is the fellow who hands a parking ticket stub to an attendant in a commercial garage … Judd has appeared on “The Dating Game,” “Ironside” and in other commercials.

1997: The oldest church in use in Martinsville and Henry County greeted its congregation with a new look Sunday, following a seven-week renovation. Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, reopened Sunday in time for the Christmas season after almost two months of painting and floor and wall replacements, according to its pastor, the Rev. Ed Covert.

Also 1997, this ad: 360 Communications on Brookdale Road, Martinsville: unlimited weekend airtime rate plan, $19.95 a month for six months; Motorola Profile Series 300 phone, $3.60.