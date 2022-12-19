Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, December 19

Today is Monday, December 19, the 353rd day of 2022. There are 12 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Mr. J.A. Miles, police officer of Ridgeway, caught a seven-passenger Hudson automobile last Sunday morning about 5:30 with 132 gallons of illicit liquor. The only occupant made his escape. The car and liquor were brought here, the liquor poured out and the car is being held for forfeiture proceedings.

Also 1922: Stove Wood for Sale. $2.25/load. Large quantity of good sawed stove wood on hand. All orders delivered promptly. This wood must be moved on account of construction work to begin soon on new Furniture Factory Plant. For prompt service call Walter Dean, Phone 2109.

1947: The 1947-48 city directory issued here today shows Martinsville to have a population of 17,435. This is a gain of 2,193 or 14.4 per cent in the population since the 1945-46 directory two years ago.

Also 1947: Because the usual multi-colored street lights downtown were not erected this year, the Junior Chamber of Commerce will offer prizes for the best outdoor Christmas displays in front of Martinsville homes. In the contest a first prize of $10 will be awarded; second prize, $5; and $3 will go to the winner of third place.

1972: The president of a local furniture company foresees a bright future for the industry during the next seven years. Harry Gravely II, president of Gravely Furniture Co., described the present situation as a “sellers’ market” and predicted that business will remain good at least through the 1970s.

1997: A crane that toppled onto a warehouse in the Martinsville Industrial Park Thursday was being removed today, a Fieldcrest-Cannon employee said. AME, the Charlotte, N.C.-based company that owns the crate, was erecting another one to try to remove the fallen boom from the warehouse, said Carol Shelton, warehouse supervisor for Fieldcrest-Cannon, which was renting the warehouse where the crane came to rest.