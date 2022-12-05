Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, December 5

Today is Monday, December 5, the 339th day of 2022. There are 26 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Following is a summary of County Agents’ work in the past twelve months ending December 1, 1922: Visits to home demonstrators, 42; cooperators 410; other farmers 320; business men 209; boys and girls club members 255 … Number miles traveled: railroad 1217, team 10, automobile 8138, otherwise 190.

1947: Classified Ads: ALL KINDS OF TOOLS REPAIRED, sharpened, including scissors. Smith’s Tool Service, 107 College Street/FOUND – CHAIR ON RIDGEWAY Road Saturday. Owner may have by identifying and paying for ad. R.L. Pratt, Ridgeway Road/NICE FAT TURKEY FOR SALE, raised in confinement. J.L. Coleman, Horsepasture. Phone 20667

1972: Strolling by the old Coca-Cola Bottling Co. plant at Main and Moss streets this morning, we noticed some activity and called Morton Barrow, Coca-Cola plant manager, to inquire what was going on. Mr. Barrow, who now operates out of a new plant on River Hill Road, says the company has contracted with William Martin to demolish the old building …

1997: The Tultex Corp. donated 3.3 acres of land to the city of Martinsville Tuesday, giving the city control of about 80 percent of a block where officials would like to see a hotel or civic center built. Martinsville City Council accepted the gift after meeting in closed session Tuesday with Kathy Rogers of the Tultex Corp. The land and buildings are valued at $457,700, city officials said. … There are two buildings on the property, the Pannill warehouse, which is vacant, and the Sale Knitting Co. building, which used to be the Tultex outlet store [all formerly where the New College Institute parking lot is now, at Church, Moss and Fayette streets].