Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 13 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Martinsville has about 175 Lone Scouts. You know that an organization which has grown in seven years to over half a million members is on the right track. Two years ago, there were very few Lone Scouts here. The year 1922 was the Lone Scouts greatest year, but watch old ’23! The Scout Ball team will have members from all districts in Henry county this year.

1948: Announcement of the appointment of Robert B. Smith, as co-publisher of the Daily Bulletin, was made here today following the resignation of Mr. Smith as the Advertising Director of the Newport News Daily Press and Newport News Times-Herald at Newport News, Virginia. … In announcing Mr. Smith’s appointment as co-publisher with William C. Barnes of The Daily Bulletin, it was stated that Mr. Smith had acquired an interest in the Bulletin Newspaper Corporation.

1973: City council will consider final action Tuesday night on requiring residents to carry garbage cans to the curb for pickup or use plastic bags. … Several members of the Martinsville-Henry County Women’s Club objected to plastic bags, saying they are non-biodegradable and would not allow the garbage to decompose when buried in the city’s landfill.

1998: The Martinsville City School Board voted Thursday to keep students in the building when renovations at Albert Harris Elementary School begin, but some city officials were not in favor of the idea. “I’m opposed to using or occupying an existing school during renovation,” said David Reeves, the city’s community development specialist. “I think it’s a mistake,” he said, citing safety concerns …

Also 1998: The city of Martinsville ranks 127th among 135 state localities in out-of-wedlock births, with 55 percent of births being to unwed mothers in 1996.