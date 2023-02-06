Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 6 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: A fact not generally known to Virginians is that the largest apple tree in the world is in Patrick county, about six miles from the county seat. The tree is 120 years old, 12 feet in circumference, 60 feet high, 70 feet spread or branches and has a record of 132 bushels of apples gathered in one season.

1948: A.C. Emerson, business agent for Local 284, United Furniture Workers of America, returned to Martinsville from Atlantic City yesterday and reported the general executive board of the international furniture union had voted 14 to 13 to comply with the anti-communist and other requirements of the Taft-Hartley Act. The vote was taken last Saturday night, Emerson said, after two days of heated debate.

1973: Mr. and Mrs. Charles A. Lemons of Figsboro Road observed their 26th wedding anniversary last Thursday and received an unusual wedding gift. Their son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edward Lemons of Madison Apartments, presented them with a healthy, handsome, 10-pound 2-ounce grandson named Robert Charles.

1998: [Excerpt from Bo Brown column, which was about how some 20,000 residences in Henry County got new numbers, and some streets and roads were renamed, to improve 911 response:] According to county officials, the postal service maintains that although the county assigned the new addresses, once the post office accepted them they became the property of the postal service, and neither the service nor the county can give them out. County officials are giving them out anyway … I suppose this is some risk since the postal service told them not to. Maybe the postal service will put the whole county in jail, and everyone could get his or her mail at the same address.