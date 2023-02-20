Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 20 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Real estate transfers – J.M. Sharp to J.D. Dempster, 691/2 acres on Leatherwood creek in Leatherwood District, $700, on January 2nd. J.M. Barker to Bank of Axton Inc., a lot lying in town of Axton, $500, January 3rd. Mary Thacker to Dowan Thacker 38.4 acres of Rea’s estate, January 10th. W.T. Hardy to Numa Truitt lot on Bridge street, $2,300, January 13th.

1948: The Rev. Chevis Horne was speaker Tuesday evening at the founder’s day meeting of Joseph Martin Parent-Teacher Association in the school auditorium. He discussed “The House Upon the Rock or the House Upon the Sand,” especially stressing the importance of the home, the church, and the school combining their efforts to train children and youth for a better tomorrow.

Also 1948: A unique and interesting talk on “The Romance of Spices” was given by Mrs. W.A. Mays at a meeting of the Woman’s Club, when Mrs. N.S. Schottland was hostess at her home on Starling Avenue.

1973: A transportation center including car dealerships, auto parts stores and possibly trucking and bus depots will be built on a 10-acre site on Commonwealth Boulevard as the first phase of Lester Lumber Co.’s proposed multi-million dollar retail complex. The first phase will take five years to complete. … The firm is having a master plan prepared for the overall 650-acre project to be constructed in 20 to 30 years.

1998: For the next two nights, several area families will be gathered around their television sets, all eyes on the Olympic bobsledding competition. And they’ll all be hoping for a glance of Randy Jones of North Carolina. His mother, Lois Jones (formerly Williams), is from Basset. His grandmother, Clora Williams, still lives in Bassett, as does his aunt, Doris Moore. Another aunt, Clara Martin, lives in Martinsville.

