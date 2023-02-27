Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 27 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Two distilleries, one a 200-gallon copper submarine and the other a 125-gallon galvanized, were cut up in Mt. Valley vicinity last Friday afternoon by H.G. Stultz, prohibition agent; H.L. Turner, sheriff; and H.C. Minter, deputy sheriff. Three men, George Ramsey, Hermit Ramsey and a man by the name of Bowles, were caught. 2,000 gallons of beer, 9 fermenters and other distilling apparatus were destroyed.

1948: This ad: “Mr. Penney, I have a problem – I’ve just started housekeeping, and I notice that so many young brides soon get careless about their appearance. I’m determined to keep looking fresh and dainty, even at my household chores and morning shopping, yet I can’t buy a lot of dress-up things, and the ordinary housedress doesn’t seem quite smart enough to make me feel well groomed. What to do?”

1973: It is too late for corrective action to prevent rising waters from flooding homes in flood plains of the Little Marrowbone and Blackberry creeks, Henry County supervisors were told Monday. Preventative measures, including dams and watershed projects, could have been used before residential development made the area suitable for housing construction, said Dwight Towler, district conservationalist for the Soil Conservation Service.

1998: Using technology funds and government discounts, Martinsville City Schools plans to install an Internet network for the division’s six schools next year. Larry Morrison, the division’s technology coordinator, told the school board at a budget session Thursday that each school will have its own server, doing away with the need for dial-up Internet service.

These snippets come from previous editions of the Martinsville Bulletin from archives on microfiche available to the public at the Martinsville Branch Library.