Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Jan. 16

Here’s what happened locally on Jan. 16 over the past century, as noted in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Ad: $10 cash given to one suggesting best name for Martinsville’s new and modern café, which will open about February 1st, in the Salmon Bros. Store building. Building is now being refinished through-out and will be equipped with all modern and sanitary café fixtures, giving to Martinsville and vicinity a strictly up-to-date café. – George Crestall, P.O. Box 71, Martinsville.

1948: Miss Ruth Pace entertained with a bridge party last week at the home of her aunt, Mrs. R.B. Cox. Guests included Mrs. George Bupeau, Mrs. Lloyd Doyle, Misses Mary Ann Jones, Billie G. Jones, Ellen Jane Young, Bettie Conner, Rose and Dorothy Pace of Ridgeway, Mrs. Marold Miers, Mrs. Billy Slaydon, Mrs. Al Waleski, and Mrs. Helen Haggerty of Martinsville. A tempting salad plate was served by the hostess and Mrs. R.B. Cox.

1973: A strain on fuel oil supplies continues here and elsewhere in Virginia while state officials and major fuel oil dealers are discussion the problem in Richmond today. However, area fuel oil dealers don’t expect a crisis, or rationing of oil unless consumers begin “hoarding or wasting” it.

1998: The state Bureau of Justice Assistance has granted the Martinsville Police Department $30,801 to buy laptop computers for squad cars. City Council is required to hold a public hearing on accepting the money, and that is on the agenda for the governing body’s Tuesday night meeting. The mobile data system will place laptops in police cars to connect those vehicles with the Martinsville Henry Joint Communication Center, the Virginia Criminal Information Network, the Department of Motor Vehicle and local records systems.

