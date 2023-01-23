 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Jan. 23

Here’s what happened locally on Jan. 23 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The annual meeting of the Patrick Henry Cold Storage Company was held in their office at the plant, Koehler, Va., on January 17th. A large majority of the common stock was represented. The 8 per cent preferred stock has no voting power and those holding the preferred stock were not notified, as the management of the business rests on the shoulders of the common stock holders.

1948: Mrs. Thomas Honore, a former resident of Kenosha, Wis., who recently moved here with Mr. Honore and their family, announced today the opening of a new ladies hat shop in Martinsville. It will be located in Holt’s Department Store and will be known as Holt’s Millinery Department.

1973: Children go to bed hungry, live in filth and squalor and have to use a “slop bucket” because toilet facilities are broken or do not exist. Where is this place? Right here in Martinsville and Henry County, said Odell Gray, who presented a slide show to prove it. Gray is the superintendent of the City Social Services Department. “I’m not going to defend welfare, because I don’t believe in it,” he said at a poverty seminar at St. Joseph Catholic Church. “I don’t know the answer. All I can do is show the conditions do exist.”

1998: Nine Henry and Franklin county men were indicted on 30 felony charges Tuesday in connection with an all-terrain vehicle ring in which ATVs were stolen in the two counties and sold for drugs and other possessions, police said. The Henry County Circuit Court indictments are in connection with the theft of dozens of ATVs between January 1991 and the end of 1996 from both counties, said Henry County Sheriff’s Lt. Kimmy Nester.

These snippets come from previous editions of the Martinsville Bulletin from archives on microfiche available to the public at the Martinsville Branch Library.

