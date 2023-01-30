Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Jan. 30

Here’s what happened locally on Jan. 30 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: RIDGEWAY – Well the health of this community is very bad at this writing. There is a lot of bad colds and a great deal of flu. Mrs. J.M. Doyle is very ill. Miss Grace Perry has been ill for the past week, but is better. Mrs. Jerry Griggs has been quite sick for the past week. Miss George Griggs spent the week-end with friends in Roanoke. Mr. Joe Joby, of High Point, is a visitor in town.

1948: R.M. Wilson, city health officer, has been appointed as a deputy coordinator to serve in Martinsville during the fuel oil crisis. His appointment was announced yesterday by Vice Mayor Fred Woodson. After the local organization is approved by the state coordinator, Martinsville will be able to get emergency supplies of fuel oil, Woodson stated.

Also 1948: The year 1947 will go down in history as Martinsville’s biggest new construction activities ... more than $2,000,000 was authorized or spent on new building construction projects here during the past year.

1973: Cutbacks and freezes contained in President Nixon’s proposed fiscal year 1974 budget may cost area governments hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal grants for community action programs, water-sewer projects and emergency preparedness programs. Martinsville, officials, however, expect no delay in the city’s downtown redevelopment project. Mayor Francis T. West said today the city had not planned on assistance from the federal government’s urban renewal program.

1998: Stocked with tables, chairs, breakfronts and book shelves, the Hooker Furniture Outlet opened in uptown Martinsville Friday. The Church Street store, owned and operated by Fred Martin of Martin and Associates, is carrying only furniture made by the Martinsville-based Hooker Furniture Corp., Martin said.