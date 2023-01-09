Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, January 9

Today is Monday, January 9, the ninth day of 2023. There are 356 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1923: Mrs. Merrill C. Lee, who has spent some time with her mother, Mrs. H.C. Gravely, Church street, has returned to her home in Richmond./The Reverend Mr. C.H. Phipps is confined to his home by illness./Miss Katherine Gannt, one of the teachers of the Grammar school, has been delayed at her home in Amherst by illness. She is expected to arrive this week./Mrs. S.D. English, who was operated on last week at the Shackelford Hospital, is getting along nicely.

1948: WANTED – RIGHT FRONT FENDER for 1939 Standard Ford. If you have one for sale, Call 3333 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m./WANTED – I WANT TO RENT small farm with standing rent. Must have electricity, be on bus lines. P.O. Box 495, Martinsville.

1973: Social Security benefits for area residents are approaching $1 million monthly. T.A. Argyrakis, manager of the local Social Security office, said that as of June 30, 1972, 9,200 local residents were receiving $919,000 a month. “It’s probably over a million dollars by now,” Argyrakis said. “If not, the new increase in benefits will push it over.”

Also 1973: Neither city nor state police have used the new breathalyzer to test drunk driving suspects, although one motorist has been charged. City Patrolman T.J. Slaughter charged [a 64-year-old man of Boden Street] with refusing to take the test and also charged him with drunken and reckless driving and failing to wear corrective lenses.

1998: [Emanuel] Mullins, the son of Dorothy and Harold Arnold of Ridgeway, and Jamie Farrington, daughter of Mike and Debbie Farrington of Martinsville, spent five December days in the nation’s capital learning first-hand about the U.S. political process. Mullins and Farrigton, the latter a Martinsville High School senior, were among seven Virginia students to attend the National Young Leaders conference in the Washington D.C. area.