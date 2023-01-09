 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, January 9

  • 0

Today is Monday, January 9, the ninth day of 2023. There are 356 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1923: Mrs. Merrill C. Lee, who has spent some time with her mother, Mrs. H.C. Gravely, Church street, has returned to her home in Richmond./The Reverend Mr. C.H. Phipps is confined to his home by illness./Miss Katherine Gannt, one of the teachers of the Grammar school, has been delayed at her home in Amherst by illness. She is expected to arrive this week./Mrs. S.D. English, who was operated on last week at the Shackelford Hospital, is getting along nicely.

1948: WANTED – RIGHT FRONT FENDER for 1939 Standard Ford. If you have one for sale, Call 3333 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m./WANTED – I WANT TO RENT small farm with standing rent. Must have electricity, be on bus lines. P.O. Box 495, Martinsville.

People are also reading…

1973: Social Security benefits for area residents are approaching $1 million monthly. T.A. Argyrakis, manager of the local Social Security office, said that as of June 30, 1972, 9,200 local residents were receiving $919,000 a month. “It’s probably over a million dollars by now,” Argyrakis said. “If not, the new increase in benefits will push it over.”

Also 1973: Neither city nor state police have used the new breathalyzer to test drunk driving suspects, although one motorist has been charged. City Patrolman T.J. Slaughter charged [a 64-year-old man of Boden Street] with refusing to take the test and also charged him with drunken and reckless driving and failing to wear corrective lenses.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

1998: [Emanuel] Mullins, the son of Dorothy and Harold Arnold of Ridgeway, and Jamie Farrington, daughter of Mike and Debbie Farrington of Martinsville, spent five December days in the nation’s capital learning first-hand about the U.S. political process. Mullins and Farrigton, the latter a Martinsville High School senior, were among seven Virginia students to attend the National Young Leaders conference in the Washington D.C. area.

These snippets come from previous editions of the Martinsville Bulletin from archives on microfiche available to the public at the Martinsville Branch Library.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Landon Hill honored

Landon Hill honored

Martinsville Fire & EMS Firefighter Landon Hill was awarded the Patrick & Henry Community College 2022 EMS Preceptor of the Year award.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media use linked to brain changes in teens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert