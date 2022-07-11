Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, July 11

Today is Monday, July 11, the 192nd day of 2022. There are 173 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: There will be a lawn party at Dyer’s Store Saturday, July 15th, beginning at 4:00 o’clock in the afternoon, given by the Boy’s and Girl’s Agricultural Club. Refreshments will be served. Everyone come and have a good time.

Also in 1922: Dr. J.E. Masrow the Norfolk eye specialist will be in Bassett Friday, July 14 at the Hotel one day only. Here is a wonderful opportunity for those who are having eye trouble to see him at the above date.

1947: As reports from person throughout the nation who claimed to have seen saucers in the sky dropped to a trickle yesterday, a woman in Henry county reported a rare sight in the firmament. Mrs. J.L. Lawrence, of the Dyer’s Store community, reported she saw something like wings traveling at tremendous speed and glistening more brightly in the sun than anything she had ever witnessed.

1972: “I was very relieved – I didn’t realize I was so upset,” said Mrs. Robert O. Petty of Bassett on learning that her daughter was being released by the African nation of Uganda. Mrs. Petty received a phone call today from the Peace Corps’ Washington office telling her that her daughter, Patricia Lynn Petty, and 110 other Peace Corps volunteers were released after two days of detention in east Africa. Mrs. Petty and her husband … were at the home of her mother, Mrs. J.E. Philpott, Bassett, when their daughter’s plan was forced down in Uganda Saturday night.

1997: The cleanup of an estimated 30,000 tires in Axton was begun just before the fund for similar cleanups around the state is depleted. The Axton tire pile cleanup was begun on Monday and was expected to be completed next week.