Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, July 18

Today is Monday, July 18, the 199th day of 2022. There are 166 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Martinsville RFD1: Quite a number attended services at the Minter School house Sunday. Mrs. Irvin Minter was a visitor in your town Wednesday afternoon. Mrs. S.J. Minter and Mrs. W.O. Minter called on Mrs. D.T. Minter Friday afternoon. Mrs. S.J. Minter entertained Mr. and Mrs. Jack Donovant and Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Minter Sunday. Mrs. Irvin Minter spent Friday with her mother, Mrs. J.J. Donovant. Mr. and Mrs. Ed. Minter and children motored to Fieldale Friday evening.

This joke from 1922: Hudson – “There are the twin brothers over there.” Blake – “Which is which?” Hudson – “Well, the one who looks as if he might be the other is the one the other isn’t.”

1947: Stockholders of Forest Park Country club will meet tonight in the special section at the club for the purpose of considering plans for the construction of a swimming pool for club members at the club.

Also in 1947: Norman S. Goode Jr., one of Martinsville’s youngest furniture executives, died at his home in Sheraton Court last night around 8:45 o’clock. He was 39 year old.

1972: Our gardening friend, Mrs. Charles (Aunt Winnie) Clarke of Mt. Olivet Road, says her garden doesn’t look so good this year because things have been so wet. Seems that lots of other people are complaining of the same thing. … She has been gardening 60 years, she says, and this is the first time she failed on tomatoes.

1997: The Rev. Joseph Mayo of Martinsville waited patiently under the tent at the corner of Fayette and Market streets, Bible tucked in his arms, eyes wide open, watching. … “Welcome to Camp Meeting ’97!” he said into his microphone, voice echoing. “Come. Come and share with us what great thing God has in store for us tonight.”

