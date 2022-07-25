Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, July 25

Today is Monday, July 25, the 206th day of 2022. There are 159 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Joke: “Are you going to send your boy Josh to college?” “No,” replied Farmer Corntossel. “The wisest men have admitted that there are a great many things they don’t know. To succeed, a man must have faith in his own ability. Josh has arrived at a point where he things he knows everything worth knowing, and I don’t want to spoil his self-confidence.”

1947: Mrs. Reginald Gravely was hostess to members of the Colonial Garden club Thursday afternoon at the home of her mother, Mrs. B.M. Townes, Church street. Mrs. H.K. Whitener, president of the club, conducted the business session.

1972: A croaker names Manfred won the title last weekend of the ugliest pet in the any-and-all Dirty Dozen 4-H Saddle Club pet show in Irisburg. [The frog belonged to] Kerri Adylett. Other winners were Gretchen, a dog entered by Martha Katsifos, best costume; a cat owned by Jerry Wheeler, pet with longest tail; Sir Dandy Lord Cottenbottom, Nancy Sharp’s dog, shaggiest dog; Louie, Rath Easky’s dog, curliest dog; Pierre the poodle, entered by Mary Ramey, look-alike; Ralph, Craig Lewis’s dog, trickiest pet; and Ruby, a caterpillar entered by Joyce Meyers, smallest pet.

1972 ad: Aker’s Supermarket: Swift’s canned ham, $2.99, 3 lb.; 8 bottle carton Dr. Pepper, 59 cents plus deposit; Wise potato chips, 18 oz. barrel, 69 cents; Ritz crackers, 12 oz. box, 39 cents; Keebler Chocolate Coconut Drop cookies, 49 cents; Chef’s Choice french fries, 2-lb. bag, 3 for $1.

1997: As many as 136 families in the Sandy Level area and 67 families in Martinsville’s Southside neighborhood stand to receive housing repairs, water and sewer improvements or other benefits of the state approves Community Improvement Grants for the localities.