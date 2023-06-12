Here’s what happened locally on June 12 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: The first floor of the old English and Belcher factory, Bridge street, fell thru yesterday morning from the weight of lime and cement which had been stored on that floor on the previous afternoon. The old factory is now owne by Dr. C.T. Womack and was used exclusively as a storage house by G.M. Finley, contractor, and by Eubank and Caldwell, architects … Ben Stockton … was rolling bags of lime across the floor … The boy and almost a car load of lime fell thru to the basement, a depth of about twenty feet. The boy had one finger broken and a fractured arm.

75 years ago: Graduation exercises will be held at the Axton and Ridgeway high schools Friday night and on the same night there will be 88 members of the senior class graduating from the Henry County Training School.

50 years ago: The State Air Pollution Control Board has invited local officials to discuss “topics they may wish to bring up” at a meeting set for 9 a.m. Monday at the Municipal Building. The air board, officials in Richmond said, hopes to hear what Henry County officials discuss about their dump burning problem.

25 years ago: Patrick Henry Community College has the plan. Henry County has the money. Now it’s up to local industry to decide whether a $1 million work force training program becomes more than an idea. The project will need both industry money and “on the clock” time set aside during the workday for classes, Joanne Whitley, the college’s dean of academic and student development, told the Henry County Board of Supervisors during a Thursday evening meeting at the college. “Employers have to create incentives,” Whitley said. “Let’s face it, in our community, education has not been valued highly.”