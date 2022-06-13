Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, June 13

Today is Monday, June 13, the 164th day of 2022. There are 201 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The Lucy Lester General Hospital, Inc. … hereby gives notice that it will apply to the Circuit Court of Henry County, Virginia, at 10:00 a.m. on July 3rd, 1922, for a License to dispense and sell, store and keep for sale, pure fruit ethyl and grain alcohol, pure whiskey and pure brandy for scientific, medical, pharmaceutical and mechanical purposes as construed under Section 9 … generally known as the Prohibition act.

Also in 1922: Stoneville won from Fieldale in a weird game June 10th. Up to 7th, inning everything was Fieldale’s, then Stoneville broke loose, aided by errors of Fieldale, won easily in spite of the grand pitching of Creath.

1947: After a considerable search, officials of the Town of Ridgeway yesterday located the ordinance covering speeding through the corporate limits there, and Mayor H.M. Dinsmore imposed a fine of $10 and costs on Charles J. Davis, president of a bank at Rocky Mount, on charges of violating the speed limit last Saturday afternoon.

1972: The Bureau of Outdoor Recreation, U.S. Department of Interior, has approved a $65,000 federal grant to help the Collinsville Jaycees purchase about 25 acres of land and develop a Collinsville Park and Recreation Area. The $65,000 grant represents half of the total cost, estimated at $130,000.

1997: Scientists say there is a unique, powerful bond between twins, especially identical twins. At Martinsville High School, identical twins Ingrid and Celeste Barton shared many bonds, but the strongest was music. Ingrid and Celeste entered the world of music in Charles Butler’s fifth-grade band class at Albert Harris Elementary School. That was where Ingrid picked up her first trombone and Celeste began to play the trumpet.

