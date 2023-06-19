Here’s what happened locally on June 19 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: On Sunday night at about nine o’clock, John Waller drove his Ford Coupe into a wagon which was driven by Saunders King and drawn by two mules. The collision occurred on East Church Street in front of J.W. Booker Sr. home. Waller’s car hit the mules with such force that the breast chains were broken, both mules knocked down, and the tongue of the wagon jammed thru the radiator, thru the hood and up thru the wind shield, struck Waller on the side of the face knocking out several teeth, and tearing a big hole on the top of his car.

75 years ago: The new fourth class post office at Collinsville opened for business today with Mrs. Elizabeth Morris serving as postmaster.

50 years ago: More detailed plans for Lester Lumber Co.’s proposed multi-million dollar development along Commonwealth Boulevard should be ready in six to eight weeks, executive vice president George W. Lester II said today. … The 650-acre project was announced last August by Lester Lumber.

25 years ago: A local cable television company official is not sure what effect cable television boxes that work on any cable system in the country will have on the industry. The new rules, adopted by the Federal Communications Commission last week, cleared the way for standalone cable boxes and televisions, VCRs and other devices with built-in cable boxes to be sold in stores beginning July 2000. Currently, cable customers who need boxes must rent them from the local cable company, and that still will be an option under the new system. Adelphia charges $3.25 a month for converter box rental. Adelphia General Manager Terry Nosse said every cable company has a unique system, making it difficult to create one box that would work on every system.