Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, June 20

Today is Monday, June 20, the 171st day of 2022. There are 194 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The last day of school, Friday, the girls who have been learning Home Economics under Miss Robinson had as their guests for luncheon all the members of the High School Faculty. .. The menu was as follows: Fruit Cocktail, Cheese Canape, Puree of Peas, Broiled Ham, Green Peas, Maître d’hôtel Potatoes, Iced Tea, Tomato Salad, Café Noir, Almonds.

Also in 1922: Mrs. Allie Edwards was a charming hostess on Friday afternoon when she entertained at nine tables of auction bridge. Miss Katherine Brown and Miss Loula Jones served fruit punch and sandwiches in the hall to the guests upon arrival.

1947: The Acme Finance Service Inc., a small loan corporation, opened for business today in the Keesee building. R.R. Lee, Jr., is manager and Miss Nellie Dare Keesee cashier of the new company. A capital stock of $50,000 has been authorized under the charter received recently. … The corporation is authorized to make loans up to $300.

1972: The oft-postponed trial of a North Carolina gospel music promoter on grand larceny charges has been scheduled to be heard in Patrick County Circuit Court on Aug. 7-9. The defendant is Clyde H. Baker, 39, a Madison, N.C.-businessman who acts as a booking agent for gospel singing groups through Clyde Baker Productions Inc. The charges stem from the cashing of an allegedly worthless check for $250,000 at the Patrick County Bank …

1997: Enrollment has doubled and tuition tripled in 12 years at Patrick Henry Community College, Joanne Whitley, dean of academic and student development services, told the college’s board of directors Thursday. During the 1984-85 academic year the college’s full-time equivalent (FTE) was 700. For 1996-97, it was 1,446, Whitley said.

