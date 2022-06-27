Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, June 27

Today is Monday, June 27, the 178th day of 2022. There are 187 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Henry County Fair Rules – Section 2110, Corn Club—Open only to members of Corn Clubs. Each member must exhibit 10 ears of court grown on his or her plot. Record book must be turned in complete with the exhibit or no prize will be awarded. Record book to count 25% (Neatness, accuracy, production, and cost to be considered.) Class No. 2111 – 10 ears, any variety, 10 prizes: $10, $7.50, $5 and seven $3 prizes

1947: City Council went on record last night as approving the establishment of a joint city-county health unit under the State Department of Health and appropriated $4,250 as its share of an annual appropriation to establish the program here when trained personnel are available. …. Under the proposed plan, the State will send a physician into the two communities as health officer, each political unit will be serviced by a sanitation officer, three nurses will work in the county and two in the city, and each division would have the services of a clerk.

1972: Scholarships totaling $900 were awarded Saturday night to winners in the 1973 Miss Martinsville-Henry County Pageant. The new queen, Miss Revonda Tatum, is eligible for a scholarship for $500. First runner-up, Miss Brenda Right, will receive one for $200. Second runner-up, Miss Colleen Collins, will receive one for $100. A $100 scholarship … goes to the most talented non-finalist, Miss Susan Dalton.

1997: The Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department was at the scene of a structure fire at Fieldcrest Cannon Inc. in Fieldale this morning. County Emergency Medical Services Coordinator Dale Wagoner said a call to a structure fire was received at about 9:50 a.m. today.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.