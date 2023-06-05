Here’s what happened locally on June 5 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: The Ridgeway High school pupils presented the play, “Mrs. Tubbs of Shanty Town” Thursday night in the school auditorium. The play was full of humor causing and many surprising and amusing reactions. There was a good attendance. Mrs. Tubbs was played by Claudia Austin. Graduating exercises of the Ridgeway High School were held Friday evening in the school auditorium.

75 years ago: The R.W. Mitchell Co. of Winchester, submitted a low bid of $47,314 for the construction of an access highway to the Philpott dam site on Smith River, it was reported in Norfolk yesterday. Stanley, of Stanleytown, said in Washington this morning that he believes the Philpott Dam, which is located in Henry and Franklin counties, will get the extra $500,000 voted by the Senate.

50 years ago: Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Roscoe Reynolds plans to file late today a response to a suit asking circuit court to enjoin the board of supervisors from holding closed sessions unless requirements of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act are met. The suit, brought by the Martinsville Bulletin, alleges that several closed meetings of the supervisors have been held in violation of the information act since the board was seated on Jan. 1, 1972. The suit will be heard Friday in circuit court by Judge John D. Hooker.

25 years ago: Moving the farmers market from Fayette Street to Church Street will give it greater visibility, and therefore more customers, two Martinsville officials said Thursday. … David Reeves, community development specialist for the city, presented plans for a $200,000 to $300,000 new farmer’s market in the sparking lot at the corner of Church and Moss streets to the MURA board Thursday.

