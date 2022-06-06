Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, June 6

Today is Monday, June 6, the 147th day of 2022. There are 208 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The auction sale conducted by Messrs. H.A. Ford and company Monday at which the N.S. Schottland home and several vacant lots on Starling street were offered, was attended by a big crowd of perspective buyers and interested spectators. The handsome Starling street home at the Brown street corner brought $10,925 and was purchased by Mr. C. Hart.

1947: Today is the third anniversary of D-Day – Martinsville’s Company H of the 29th Division took part in the jump-off of the greatest military invasion in the world’s history of warfare. The first wave of American soldier to hit Omaha Beach in Normandy landed at about 6:30 a.m. and many of the men on landing boats were killed before reaching shore. Company H landed between 7:15 and 7:45 a.m.

1972: A second area code for telephone customers in Virginia will be introduced in June next year. … A new area code – 804 – will be assigned to the eastern portion of the state [up to and including Danville]. The present area code, 703, will be used by telephone customers in the western and northern parts of the state [including Martinsville].

1997: Martinsville City Council will continue to watch for the outcome of lawsuits challenging the unconstitutionality of youth curfews before it decides on a curfew in Martinsville. At a work session Thursday, council agreed not to act on enforcing a curfew now, but to monitor the outcome of lawsuits against curfews in localities nationwide.

Also in 1997: A new mobile breathing air truck will help firefighters stay where they are needed –inside burning buildings – according to a presentation made Tuesday to the Henry County Board of Supervisors. The $105,000 truck will allow fire departments to fill air tanks at the scene of a fire …

