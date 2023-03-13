Here’s what happened locally on March 13 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Patrick-Henry Transfer Company: This is to announce, for information of the public, that we will open up a bus line between Stuart and Martinsville about April 1st, or as soon as the condition of the roads will permit. We will operate two or more cars daily, one leaving both Stuart and Martinsville in the morning, and one in the afternoon. We expect to put on new, high class, seven passenger cars, and will give the very best possible service. H.C. Marshall, Mgr.

1948: City Superintendent J.S. Hackler today issued an explanatory statement of the need for a new waterworks system in Martinsville, bonds for which will be voted on at a special election on Tuesday, March 23rd. The proposed bond issue for the water works is in the amount of $900,000. At the same time voters will pass upon the issuance of bonds in the amount of $1,000,000 for new and improved school facilities.

1973: The government reported today that farm products are 22 per cent higher than at this time last year, and local grocers said the national trend is much in evidence here. Some items, especially canned meats, dog foods, potatoes and other vegetables are up more than that, retail grocers said. “At the first of February I could get a case of canned beef for $17. Now it’s $24,” said Frank Taylor of Frank’s Food Fair.

1998: Martinsville City Council approved a special use permit Tuesday that will allow the Blue Ridge Rehab Center to begin a 228- to 260-bed expansion at its U.S. 58 campus. … When complete, it will included 42 assisted living beds, a 26-bed Alzheimer’s facility, as many as 120 apartments and 40 independent living villas. … The existing nursing home and assisted living facility have 300 beds.