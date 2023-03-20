Here’s what happened locally on March 20 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Letter to the editor: A few weeks ago a native of Patrick county, together with his wife, decided to visit Martinsville. The journey was made across the far-famed rocky Bull Mountain, but all went well until they reached the intersection of Broad and Brown streets, this town. Imagine their disgust when the horse fell in this mud hoe breaking the harness, which was held together by a passing friend until they reached their destination. Now anyone doubting this, please ride out and see for yourself, just what we have to contend with, in a so-called street. Day by day, in every way, we are told to boost Martinsville, but you can’t do it and live on Brown street.

1948: The Virginia Department of Health has given strong approval to the proposal for the construction of a new water system by the City of Martinsville. Bonds in the amount of $900,000 to finance the cost of improvement will be voted upon at a special election on Tuesday, March 23.

1973: The Henry County supervisors want to establish a central purchasing office by July 1 and a central accounting office as soon afterwards as possible. Henry County Administrator John Longmire was directed Thursday to seek applicants for a central purchasing officer and ask the state to develop a central accounting system for the county government.

1998: Among signs of a building boomlet in and around Martinsville, one stood out a little more than the others Wednesday: “Yield: Car hop crossing.” Local residents, who earlier this month saw their shopping options grow with the opening of Circuit City, soon will have a new place as well … Sonic: America’s Drive-In.

