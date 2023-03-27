Here’s what happened locally on March 27 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The new Burch building on Church street facing Walnut, owned by Mr. T.G. Burch, is nearing completion and the first floor will be ready for occupancy about the middle of April. The second floor offices will be ready in a few days. Among those who will have offices in the new building are Messrs Whittle and Whittle, Attorneys, Dr. Gustave B. Dudley, eye, ear, nose and throat specialists, each of whom has a suite of four rooms, and Mr. W.B. Gages, superintendent of Schools.

1948: Martinsville citizens turned out 1,044 strong yesterday to cast their ballots overwhelmingly in favor of two bond issues totaling $1,900,000 for the enlargement of the water system and improvements to city schools.

1973: The Stroller: Anyone interested in entering a team in the Henry County Women’s Softball League should attend a meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stanleytown Recreation Center/Mrs. John E. White, Rt. 1, Box 45, Martinsville, wants the name and address of the publisher of a book on making yogurt. Anyone who can oblige her should drop a note …

1998: Lois Christensen spends her days improving the area where she lives. Christensen is the executive director of Gateway Streetscape Foundation Inc., whose mission is to beautify Martinsville and Henry County. Gateway plants trees, shrubs and “color beds” of flowers around the city and county.

Also 1998: The proposed state budget includes $1 million for construction of a new Virginia Museum of Natural History, Del. Ward Armstrong, D-Collinsville, announced Saturday. At the Piedmont Democratic Women’s Club legislative breakfast Saturday at the Dutch Inn Armsrong said that in addition to $650,000 in planning money for a new museum building, the state budget now includes $1 million for construction.