Here’s what happened locally on March 6 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Yesterday afternoon arrangements for a $25,000 building on the vacant lot belonging to The Henry Inc., next door to the Henry Hotel, were completed and this morning the work of excavating the foundation of the new building began. With the exception of two small stores in front, the building is designed as heretofore announced, for an up-to-date theatre and moving picture house and has been leased by Mr. J.W. Hamilton, proprietor of Hamilton Theatre.

1948: The Henry County Board of Supervisors are in session today to take action on complaints of Mountain Valley residents that several animals have been bitten by a mad dog. The invoking of a quarantine on all dogs in the county has been suggested. The dog, whose owner is unknown, first appeared in the Mountain Valley community on Tuesday, and reports indicate the rabid animal bit a number of dogs and cattle. The dog was killed by Coleman Lawrence Wednesday.

1973: Public apathy may doom Martinsville’s centennial celebration, the Chamber of Commerce was told Thursday. A.L. Aydlett Jr., chamber executive vice president, told the board of directors that prospects for the celebration look “Very bleak at this point. The groundswell of interest is not here.”

1998: A Quaker pastor described as “sweet” and “passive” challenged that image Thursday when he bolted from his church office to apprehend one of three juveniles apparently trying to steal his pickup, his wife said. Pauline Satterfield said she was surprised and amused when her husband, Tim, 42, the pastor of Trinity Friends Church on Summit Street, told her the story.