Here’s what happened locally on May 1 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Grady Stultz, probation agent, and H.L. Turner, sheriff, led raids into four communities last week and cut up eleven distilleries: eight copper and three galvanized. The raiding was done in the vicinities of Sanville, Mt. Valley, Dyer’s Store, and Bowen’s creek.

1948: WASHINGTON – The butter-oleo battle moved onto the House floor today for a showdown. The issue – will Congress erase the 62-year-old federal taxes on oleomargarine? – has split Republican ranks wide open. It has aligned City Republican and Country Republican against one another. It even has echoed in the presidential nomination campaigning. Senator Robert A. Taf called for repel of the tax. Harold E. Stassen said “no.”

Also 1948: Workmen have nearly completed the task of razing the large frame house at the corner of Brown and Maple streets here, a site recently selected as the home of Ellsworth Baptist Church. When complete, the new church will represent an investment in excess of $75,000, the pastor, the Rev. W.E. Hardy, said today.

1973: A team of state prosecutors, headed by Henry County Commonwealth’s Atty Roscoe Reynolds, will begin soon a study of Virginia’s Blue Laws. Reynolds said the committee was formed by the Virginia Commowealth’s Attorneys association to recommend a “better approach” to the restrictive Sunday selling statutes.

1998: An odd thing happened when a billion-dollar drugstore decided to pull the plug on a neighborhood pharmacy in Bassett. The patient refused to die. And pharmacist Jerry Harper and his staff made it look easy to boot. … Family Pharmacy [in Bassett] has now hung out its new shingle as Family Discount Pharmacy. The business, at 295 Riverside Plaza, changed its ownership and license without a single day’s break in service.