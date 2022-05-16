Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, May 16

Today is Monday, May 16, the 136th day of 2022. There are 229 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Postal improvement week ended Saturday, May 6th, and as I promised, I give the result of the contest between the public and post office.

Wrong delivery of mail, complaints: NONE. Failure to dispatch mail properly, complaints: NONE.

Applications for money orders filled out for patrons, 43. Mail handed out from lock boxes, times during week, 118. Letters mailed without post office given, 9, Letters mailed without stamps affixed, 43. Parcels not properly wrapped, 9. Parcels with no return address given, 6. Letters stamped other than upper right hand corner, 37.

Also 1922: Nature’s Remedy – Good To Remember NR. To-Night Tomorrow Alright. Paste in your hat. Martinsville Drug Co.

1947: The Christian Religion was termed the root of human freedom by Dr. Paul Sherer last night at the Layman League Inter-Faith meeting at the Martinsville High School cafeteria, where about 250 persons gathered to hear the noted New York clergyman.

1972: PHOTO—Steve Foster (left) and Richard Walker of Collinsville display the trophies they won as top automotive troubleshooters in Virginia as Marion D. Comer, chairman of the automotive department of Danville Community College, beams his approval. The two young men are students at DCC and won their honors at a recent statewide contest in Fairfax. The young Henry County men will fly to Los Angeles June 18 to compete against other state winners in a national contest.

1997: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency turned down a request from the city of Martinsville to provide $200,000 for planning and environmental studies at the former American of Martinsville site on Starling Avenue. Martinsville had applied for Brownsfield Program money …

