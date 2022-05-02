Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, May 2

Today is Monday, May 2, the 122nd day of 2022. There are 243 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Estate of Mrs. E.P. Hairston goes to Mrs. James and Children: Martinsville property and adjacent lands devised to Mrs. Annie Wilson James in fee simple – Beaver Creek home and lands with personal property thereon go to Miss Annie M. James, with entail, of lands – Reed Creek lands are given in fee simple to R.A. James Jr., except Clift Springs tract which is devised in fee simple to Miss Annie M. James Other devises to R.A., Annie M., Wilson and Bruce James – Personalty willed to Mrs. James – B.M. Townes named as executor.

1947: Between 80 and 85 officials and employees of the three Globman Department stores, located at Martinsville, Leaksville and Galax, enjoyed a dinner and dance at the Club Martinque last evening, being given by the Company in an expression of its appreciation to those who have been loyal to tie firm during the past year, which resulted in the store enjoying their best businesses in history.

Also 1947: Directors of the Ridgeway Furniture Company, meeting last night, are reported to have approved the sale of the company to the Gravely Novelty Furniture Company. The action is subject to the approval of the stockholders.

1972: First and second graders in 19 unites of the Fairystone Brownie Scout District will visit Fairystone State Park Saturday morning – weather permitting – and do their bit to help Keep America Beautiful … The Brownies will plant flowers along some of the nature trails.

1997: [Richard] Hall and his teammates competed Tuesday in the American Heart Association’s “Shoot for the Heart” competition at the Virignia-Carolina Shooting Sports in Ridgeway. The event, now in its fourth year, raised about $5,000 from 92 participants.

