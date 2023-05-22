Here’s what happened locally on May 22 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: Since the hearing Thursday night of the case against Mr. Clyde Self for an assault upon Dr. C.P. Smith at which it was announced by the acting mayor, J.W. Booker, Jr., that the case would be sent to the grand jury, Mayor Booker, having reconsidered his judgment in the matter, has announced his purpose to dispose of the case by fine for simple assault.

75 years ago: On last Saturday, we got ourselves heated up over the rat population in Martinsville. We don’t know whether anyone else is concerned, but if you are interested in rats we can give you some more information concerning them. … The U.S. Department of the Interior is interested in rats, not because the department loves them. The experts say that rats are costly, dangerous and a menace to health and property.

50 years ago: They’re still laughing in Axton at the Kindergarten children who attended a wedding. A couple was scheduled to get married, which aroused the curiosity of the children downstairs in the kindergarten of Axton Baptist Church. The pastor, the Rev. David Crooks, consulted with the couple and they agreed to invite the children. The children, enthralled at seeing a wedding first-hand, were quiet as mice. Afterward, one child, referring to the part of the ceremony where the couple knelt and the pastor placed his hand on the groom’s head, asked, “Why did the preacher have to hold the man down?”

25 years ago: Master Gardener Judy Hale of Bassett prepared a hanging basket Saturday as volunteers for Gateway Streetscape and the Martinsville Uptown Revitalization Association planted flowers to beautify the uptown area. In additional to the baskets, the gardeners also filled planters throughout the uptown area.

