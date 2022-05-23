Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, May 23

Today is Monday, May 23, the 143rd day of 2022. There are 222 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The union revival meetings which have awakened so much interest in Martinsville during the past there weeks closed Friday night with a total of about twenty-five conversions or professions of religions. On last Sunday eleven of these converts were baptized and admitted into the member ship fo the Baptist church, and several became members of the Presbyterian, Methodist and Christian churches, respectively.

1947: A revolutionary movement now underway to decentralize industry has aided and will continue to boost the industrial development of the Martinsville area, said Dr. Gus Dyer, professor of economics at Vanderbilt University, during a visit here. Dr. Dyer, well-known native of Henry county, declared the present industrial trend toward building plants in small cities will continue.

Also 1947: Senator Tom Anglin, who was wounded yesterday on the floor of the Oklahoma State Senate, was a native of Patrick county but moved to Martinsville with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John B. Anglin, when he was a young man. He moved to Oklahoma in 1907.

1972: Mrs. Mack Evans took some Woodland Heights kindergarten children out to Blue Ridge Airport the other day on a field trip, and the children were ecstatic over being able to take plane trips. Airport personnel took them up three and four at a time and all told, 25 persons, including adults, got a bird’s eye view of Martinsville and the surrounding areas.

1997: Four months ago “Baby,” a cinnamon-colored cockatiel, decided to spread his wings and see the world … but Baby’s back. He was returned to his Colonial Drive home Thursday after showing up on the playing field at Carver Middle School. [The bird belonged to the John and Donna Floyd family.]

