Here’s what happened locally on May 8 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: An enthusiastic meeting of the Henry County Home Improvement Committee was held in Mrs. May Campbell’s office last Saturday afternoon. The enthusiasm displayed and the pizza made were equal to a college “prep” meeting.

1948: Henry Reed, chairman, said today the Week-Day Religious Education Council here will continue its program next year. The Council will meet with the City School Board tomorrow to discuss plans for next year’s session. Chairman Reed said the decision to continue the religious education instructions is based on the ruling in other cities of the state that it is legal despite the Supreme Court decision in the Champaign, Ill., case.

Also 1948: Miss Rayne Rangeley died this morning at 1:45 o’clock at the Martinsville General Hospital after an illness of several months. Miss Rangeley, a lifelong resident of Henry County, was the daughter of the late Nannie Clanton and William H. Rangeley, founder of the Rangeley community on Bassett Route 1.

1973: John Whisnant, Rt. 4, Martinsville, said he has not bought meat this week and does not plan to buy any this week and does not plan to buy any this weekend. “Our meals have mostly been beans ‘n taters and taters ‘n beans,: he said. … Miss Minnie Dandridge, 204 Massey St., said she is buying only fish this week and will use canned goods and meat from her freezer for meals.

1998: Martinsville Middle School sustained minor damage to its roof when it was struck by lightning during a severe Friday evening storm that also caused power failures throughout the area, officials said. James Clark, assistant city fire chief, said when firefighters arrived, flames were showing through the roof in the older part of the building, near the gym.

These snippets come from previous editions of the Martinsville Bulletin from archives on microfiche available to the public at the Martinsville Branch Library.