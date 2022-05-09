Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, May 9

Today is Monday, May 9, the 129th day of 2022. There are 236 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Pannill Post No. 42 held its regularly monthly meeting in the Pythian Hall on Saturday night, May 5th. A large crowd was present. Indeed, considering the fact that this is only the 2nd meeting since the reorganization of the post, all felt very much encouraged as there were over 50 present. Ten new members were added to the roll.

1947: The Senior class of Spencer-Penn High School will present its annual play Friday evening at 8 o’clock. The play chosen for this year is “Meet Uncle Sally,” a three-act farce comedy by Jay Tobias.

Also 1947: Main Drag: Roy C Larson completing his 32nd Masonic degree work and proud of it – Wallace Tuttle enjoying a quiet game of billiards at the expense of one of the Fulcher lads—Victor Tucker smoking one of John Matthews’ stogies – Rex Stuart giving his final report on recent Red Cross fund campaign – Mrs. Nick Schottland being chosen bridge chairman for Ladies Golf organization …

1972: A Henry County woman writes that all the torrential rains lately are probably due to “that monster going to the moon,” apparently referring to the U.S. lunar missions. “I have kept up with it and it is true,” she writes. “We lose a lot of vegetables every year. We lost four or five bushels of butter beans two years ago, and this time the rain washed our Irish potatoes right out of the ground …”

1997: Work continues on the new Department of Motor Vehicles site at the former American of Martinsville parking lot on Starling Ave. The new 5,400-square-foot building is expected to open in October 1997. The new building will have 10 teller windows, a drive-through window, 75 customer parking spaces and a motorcycle testing range.

