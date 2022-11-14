Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, November 14

Today is Monday, November 14, the 318th day of 2022. There are 47 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Lone Oak – The health of this community is right good at present. Miss Bessie Barker, went home Saturday from her school at Barker’s school house, but she returned Monday. Mr. Henry Earles and son, William Henry, went to Spray Friday. Born to Mr. and Mrs. B.T. Tolbert a fine girl – the 18th of October.

1947: Judge Kennon C. Whittle will pass sentence Wednesday of this week on four youthful defendants who were convicted in the October term of Henry County Circuit Court on charges of breaking and entering into the Red Rock Cola Plant and the Midway Furniture Co. at Collinsville.

1972: At the last pep rally honoring senior football players, the cheerleaders awarded a ten-pound cake in the shape of a football to the team. Co-captains Mike Hill and Necota Smith received the cake for the team. For the past three weeks the varsity and J.V. cheerleaders have been raffling off a cassette tape recorder. That tape recorder was won by Mark Jarrett, a member of the varsity football team.

1997: Ten members of the Martinsville Uptown Revitalization Association (MURA) said a better mix of businesses, the renovation of the former Henry County courthouse and an upgrade of the farmer’s market are what they want to see most in uptown Martinsville.

Also 1997: A Martinsville planner said a 5-acre block in uptown the city is working to purchase could be the site of “a hotel and multipurpose complex of some sort,” said Tom Harned, assistant to the city manager for development. “That, of course, is the block that was offered as a potential site in 1992 for the Henry County courthouse. “ … Three lots on the block, bounded by Church, Fayette and Moss streets, are owned by the city.