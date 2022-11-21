Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, November 21

Today is Monday, November 21, the 325th day of 2022. There are 40 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Mr. N. Thomas Barbour was host to the High School football team at a most excellent dinner on last Saturday evening. The meal was served at the Municipal Hall and was furnished by the young ladies who are members of Mrs. Robyns’ class at the Methodist Sunday School.

1947: The Henry County Chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, Inc., will hold a meeting here tonight at 7:30 o’clock in the assembly room of the Anderson Memorial Presbyterian Church. George V. Funderbunk, state representative for the foundation in Southwest Virginia, will be here at that time to show a film concerning the work being done for polio victims.

1972: About 25,000 people are expected here Friday when Santa Claus makes his official entry into the city during the annual Retail Merchants Association Parade. Canadian Football League star Sonny Wade will be the grand marshal. Wade, a native of Martinsville, is a quarterback for the Montreal Alouettes.

1997: After three weeks of asbestos removal, contractors said they expect to begin demolition of the former Martinsville General Hospital next week.

Also 1997: Babies are expensive. Add up visits to the doctor, hospital stays, infant formula and diapers, and new parents can spend more than $14,000 a year to care for a child. “Even if you have wonder baby and he never gets sick you’re still spending 15 Gs,” Randall Via told a group of students attending the Alliance for Excellence motivational seminar at Patrick Henry Community College Saturday.

