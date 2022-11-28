Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, November 28

Today is Monday, November 28, the 332nd day of 2022. There are 33 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The old factory at Edgewood was totally destroyed by fire on Wednesday night. The building belonged to Mr. John R. Brown of Martinsville, but Mr. Quincy Byrd was using the factory as a storage house. In it he had a quantity of feed stuff and three curings of tobacco, all of which was a complete loss, as there was no insurance.

Also 1922: A five passenger automobile belonging to Mr. Walter J. Burhrman of Lynchburg, a traveling salesman for Purina Mills, was stolen last Tuesday night from the parking grounds beside the Henry Hotel on Church street. Mr. Burhrman was awakened by the whiz of a motor and upon looking out of his window, in the Hotel, saw his own car being driven away.

1947: The Jobbers Pants Co. announced today voluntary general wage increases for approximately 1,000 workers in three plants here. The increases, all effective today, call for 10 cents more an hour for straight-time workers, and piece workers will be increased from 10 per cent to 25 per cent.

1972: Aker’s Supermarket, Stanleytown: 4 rolls bathroom tissue, 39 cents; Morton’s chicken, turkey or Salisbury steak dinners, 39 cents; Campbell’s chicken noodle soup, 3 for 49 cents; ground beef, 3 pounds for $1.69; Saltine crackers, 25 cents

1997: A wood-burning stove is to blame for sending three bright and energetic children and their uncle and great-grandparents to their fiery deaths early Wednesday morning, investigators said. The old stove, stuffed with wood and surrounded by paper and logs, overheated.

Flames spread to the surrounding walls, sparking the 12:25 a.m. fire at 100 Garnett Via Ridge Road that took the lives of the six family members as most of them slept inside the house, said Rodney Howell, Henry County fire marshal.