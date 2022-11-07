Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, November 7

Today is Monday, November 7, the 311th day of 2022. There are 54 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: A 400 gallon copper still, two mules, a wagon, a number of pounds of sugar, and 250 gallons of new corn liquor were captured Sunday morning in the Figsboro area by Prohibition Inspector, Grady Stultz and police officer, Henry Meade. The four men who were at the still escaped, but their names are known and every effort will be made to apprehend them.

1947: Gross sales on the Martinsville tobacco market for the 1947 season passed the 4,000,000 pound mark Monday as sales were resumed following last week’s three-day holiday. A total of 185,792 pounds were handled, the greater portion of which was common tobacco, for which was paid $65,663 for an overall average of $35.34.

1972: A $25,000 veneer press was destroyed when it fell off a truck today at Brown Street and Cleveland Avenue. Larry D. Willey, Rot. 4, Kernersville, N.C., was transporting the machine from the American Furniture Plant to Redd Level when he stopped on Brown Street for a red light. When he stopped, a chain broke and two 1,000-pound pallets fell off the trailer.

1997: Pat Conrad, elected Martinsville treasurer in Tuesday’s election, has received a Meritorious Service Award from the Virginia Department of Social Services. … “This was a surprise. I had absolutely no idea,” Conrad said. … Conrad was the director of Martinsville’s social serices department from 1981 until June 1997, when that department merged with Henry County’s department. She began her work in social services in 1971 as a day care aide.