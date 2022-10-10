Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Oct. 10

Today is Monday, October 10, the 283rd day of 2022. There are 82 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: On last Saturday morning about 2 o’clock officers J.W. Slaughter, J.B. Steagall, and State prohibition officer captured a Reo. Roadster, 65 gallons of whiskey and a man by the name of Jacob Charles, of Winston-Salem, N.C. The man care and contents were turned over to the proper authorities. The man was placed in the Martinsville jail, since he wasn’t able to give the required bond.

1947: At the meeting of Pannill Post 42 last night, plans were made to entertain Fieldale Post 163, Bassett Post 11, Stuart Post 105 and Spencer Post 256 of the American Legion in Martinsville October 23, when John A. Blankemore, department commander, and other distinguished Legionnaires will be on the program.

1972: There was a filler in the paper the other day that stated simply, “The Martinsville Bulletin was founded in 1889.” You wouldn’t think it would cause any reaction, but it did. It triggered Mrs. Mae Linda Carter Stultz of Mt. Olivet Road into looking up some old receipts stashed away by her late father, W.H. Carter. One was from the Henry Bulletin dated Nov. 20 1886, for $1 for an eight-month subscription. Another was from the Martinsville Standard for a one year period from June 15, 1898.

1997: Colonial Downs’ efforts to talk to the local organization of ministers have been rebuffed, according to company officials. “Here in Martinsville, we have made efforts to talk to the ministerial association and we have been refused,” said Herbert C. Jones Jr., Colonial Downs’ director of investor/government relations and community affairs. The Rev. Spencer Roberts, president of the ministerial association of Martinsville and Henry County, said “we just didn’t see the point” of meeting with Peterson.

