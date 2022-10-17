Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Oct. 17

Today is Monday, October 17, the 290th day of 2022. There are 75 days left in the year.
In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Considerable excitement prevailed Tuesday night when it became known that a bunch of roughnecks had followed and accosted in an insulting manner two young married ladies on Church street near Mrs. J.H. Spencer’s home. [Four or five young white men followed them and one said, “Don’t you girls want to take a ride?” The ladies rushed to the mayor’s house, and the wife let them in. Police later caught the men. The 40-year-old man who asked that said he didn’t mean any harm by it and was lonely since his wife died 6 months before. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and a $100 fine, but the husband of one of the men convinced the court to cancel the jail sentence since the man appeared to be penitent and was the father of several small children.]
1947: An absorbing review of “To Have and To Hold” by Mary Johnston was presented by Mrs. J.B. Garst Wednesday afternoon when Mrs. C.C. Broun was hostess to members and guests of the Wednesday Book Club at the Town House Tea Room.
1972: A former Miss Martinsville, Miss Sara Najjar, is now an attorney with the Civil Division, Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., and has held this position for a year. Her winning combination of beauty and intelligence are combined with other rare qualities such as perseverance, dedication and character.
1997: Demolition workers were set to bring in a grappling machine to the former R.P. Thomas Trucking Terminal on Fayette Street and start tearing down the building this afternoon.
Also 1997: Sonic Restaurants Inc., featuring car hops on wheels, is planning to open two restaurants in the area, one on Starling Avenue in Martinsville and one on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville.