Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Oct. 17

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Considerable excitement prevailed Tuesday night when it became known that a bunch of roughnecks had followed and accosted in an insulting manner two young married ladies on Church street near Mrs. J.H. Spencer’s home. [Four or five young white men followed them and one said, “Don’t you girls want to take a ride?” The ladies rushed to the mayor’s house, and the wife let them in. Police later caught the men. The 40-year-old man who asked that said he didn’t mean any harm by it and was lonely since his wife died 6 months before. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and a $100 fine, but the husband of one of the men convinced the court to cancel the jail sentence since the man appeared to be penitent and was the father of several small children.]