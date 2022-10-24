Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Oct. 24

Today is Monday, October 24, the 297th day of 2022. There are 68 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: [Henry County Fair:] Best decorated car of any make, a Dodge, in white chrysanthemums, Mrs. W.H. Schultz, a tire given by the Atlantic Tire and Rubber Co.; Cadillac in pink, Mrs. W. Shultz: tire presented by O.D. Ford Motor Co.; Buick, Mr. Head, of Fieldale, tire presented by Martinsville Motor Co.; Studebaker, Ben Whitlow; 100 gallons gas presented by P.S. Ford & Co.

Also 1922: The Baby Show that was held Thursday was one of the more interesting features of the Fair. There were thirty babies entered in the contest. The judges reported a very hard time deciding since they were all such fine babies. The girl winning first prize, a locket given by A.W. Arnold, was little Miss Jean Lester Robertson, of Axton, and little miss Mary Cabell Taylor of Spencer, winning second prize. … Master Kennon Minter of Martinsville, 1st prize for the handsomest boy … and Master Robert Lee Draper of Martinsville won 2nd prize.

1947: E.T. Lemon, Henry county game warden, distributed about 3,000 fish in the Smith River, between Philpott and the dam site yesterday. Most of the fish, received from a federal-state hatchery, were rock and small mouth bass.

1972: The first annual Franklin County Fiddlers’ Convention, after having been postponed due to rain, will be held tonight and Saturday regardless of weather.

1997: A Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce official told the governing bodies of the city and the county that if they were willing to support a tourism office, the chamber would build an addition to the office to house the center at no cost to the localities. “Martinsville and Henry County have a lot to offer and a lot to market,” Larry Aydlett said.