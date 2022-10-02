Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Oct. 3

Today is Monday, October 3, the 276th day of 2022. There are 89 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Mrs. M.M. Davis, State Home demonstration agent, made a splendid talk to a county delegation of women last Tuesday afternoon in the office of Mrs. Mae Campbell in the Martinsville post office. A county organization was discussed, but the type of work was not definitely decided upon; altho there will be another meeting on November 18, at which time Mrs. Davis will be here.

1947: The second week’s selling of the 1947 leaf crop got off to a good start here this morning with around 175,000 pounds of tobacco handled on the two warehouse floors of the Martinsville market. An average of $44 was paid to growers of half a dozen counties of this section of the Old Belt.

1972: Most out-of-town mail will not bear a Martinsville postmark when new handling procedures are instituted next month. After 28 most outgoing mail will be processed in Roanoke and stamped with a numerical regional destination as required by the newest innovation of the U.S. Postal Service, called Area Mail Processing.

Also 1947: The Spencer Home Demonstration Club held its recent monthly meeting at the home of Mrs. J.P. Anglin, when Mrs. Curtis Vernon, assisted by Miss Marion Lawrence, agent, and Mrs. Bill Johnson, discussed the importance of making wills and deeds.

Also 1972: The likelihood that the local unemployment rate will dip to 1.5 per cent next month – the lowest in the country – has caused local employers to tap new sources in the labor pool including prison camp inmates, welfare recipients, housewives, students and the handicapped.

1997: Peggy and Glenwood “Chuck” Iroler of Ararat claimed their $3,016,350 jackpot prize from the Virginia Lottery on Tuesday, lottery officials said. “I’m real excited. I’m just feeling on cloud nine,” Peggy Iroler said. “It’s wonderful. My whole family’s excited and all my friends and neighbors.”

