Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Oct. 31

Today is Monday, October 31, the 304th day of 2022. There are 61 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The marker, a handsome granite shaft, erected by the Patrick Henry Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution on the land attached to the residence of Mr. S.H. Hooker of the Danville road near Carlisle and one time the home of Patrick Henry, will be unveiled at three o’clock with fitting ceremonies.

1947: After a conference held yesterday, Fieldale village and school authorities decided to reopen classes in the Fieldale schools next Monday after being closed for a week in the wake of a new case of infantile paralysis among pupils there. Dr. V. A. Turner of the Virginia Department of Health … warned against growing hysteria in the community and repeated that the schools afforded a place of controlled attendance and were in fact safer than any other place children could gather.

1972: The Private War will never end for some local veterans, though “peace is at hand” in Vietnam. It’s not an easy task squaring national objectives and patriotic ideals with disabling combat injuries. Russell Stone lost his legs when he stepped on a land mine and is still haggling with the government over rehabilitation benefits. Olaf Hurd Jr., an outstanding athlete at Drewry Mason High School before the war, is now coaching midget football from a wheelchair. And there is Don Fields. Minus his right arm, Fields has adopted a positive attitude which makes him “try to climb up the ladder faster than anyone else.”

1997: The [Henry County Board of Supervisors] unanimously approved [Jimmie R.] Ford’s rezoning, from agricultural to suburban residential, for 150 acres off Fisher Farm Drive. Ford and members of his family have formed Farmingdale Limited Liability Co. with a plan to build 100 homes in a subdivision there. … Each of the houses, which were described as upscale residences, would sit on a half acre to 1 ½ acres.

