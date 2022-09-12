Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Sept. 12

Today is Monday, September 12, the 255th day of 2022. There are 110 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The Tobacco Growers Co-operative Marketing Association elected the new officers of the association for this county to hold office for this year on Saturday afternoon at the court-house. Geo. L. Mitchell was re-elected chairman of the county organization and C.T. Clarke, secretary and treasurer.

1947: The 25th anniversary of the founding of the Retail Merchants Association was celebrated last night at a meeting of the organization at the Henry Hotel.

Also 1947: Supplies for construction of waterworks systems are scarcer than formerly, Supt. J.S. Hackler said today. Not only is pipe scarce but all fittings used to lay water lines are hard to obtain, he said. Because of the shortage of supplies, work on the construction of the waterworks system at Fieldale has been delayed …

1972: This ad: Sorry Folks; It will be necessary that we interrupt electric service in the Carlisle, Axton, Piedmont Estates and Stony Mt. Road areas, including customers along Routes 620, 644, 648, 616, 646 and along Rt. 58 between Axton and Byrd’s Service Station, from 7:30011:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. The Construction project that makes it necessary for us to interrupt your service was brought about by the continued growth of the area and because more folks are using electricity.

Also 1972: The smell of tobacco and the chant of auctioneer G.D. “Doc” Powell signaled the opening today of the Martinsville Old Belt Tobacco Market at the new Farmer’s and Wood Brothers warehouses. The crop was being sold at record prices of $85 to $87 per 100 pounds.

1997: Tultex Corp. President and CEO Chuck Davies decried local elected leaders in Martinsville and Henry County, saying unless bickering between local governments stops and the area begins to bring in better jobs, he does not know if Tultex will maintain its headquarters in Martinsville.

.