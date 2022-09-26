Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Sept. 26

Today is Monday, September 26, the 269th day of 2022. There are 96 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Fieldale—At the main entrance of the mill a very commodious and neat lunch and rest room has been erected for the employees of the mill. It is reported that all the employees who do not go home for lunch will use this building for rest and lunch purposes.

1947: White’s Clothing Inc. will open for business Wednesday at 16 Fayette street in the Martinsville Hotel building, it was announced today by Ray L. White, an official of the firm … The new store, located two doors east of the Troxler Furniture Co., will carry a line of popular-priced merchandise …

Also 1947: It’s circus day today and the clowns, pink lemonade and peanuts will be much in evidence during afternoon and evening performances of the King Bros. Circus at the show grounds on Fayette and Rucker streets.

1972: “We sometimes tend to forget that the fuzz are people just like you and me, that we grew up with.” That came Friday from John Lilly, an employee of Auto Repair Center on Memorial Boulevard. Mr. Lilly had compliments for the Martinsville Police Department in general and Patrolmen Gerald Joyce and Terry Roop in particular …

Also 1972: City Council meets Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall to consider a proposal by Mayor Francis T. West that all downtown parking meters not be operated for 90 days to determine if shoppers can park free permanently. West gog the idea for such a test run from N.S. Schottland, a city citizen who said it was done successfully in Mt. Airy, N.C.

1997: Local movie theater operators and industry experts say there’s room in the area for another theater complex, but not for one that’s going to show independent, artistic and second-run films. Their comments are in response to Hollywood East, a proposal by Media Six President Charles Roark to build a four-theater complex on a hillside off Virginia Avenue next to Walmart.

