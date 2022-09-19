 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, September 19

Today is Monday, September 19, the 262nd day of 2022. There are 103 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: For sale: One high grade Holestein cow, fresh now. Apply to W.J. Bassett, Preston, Va./To all dog owners: Put your dog tags on your dogs’ neck at once. This is compulsory. After Sept. 20, I will summons all delinquents for trial. B.M. Minter, Game Warden.

1947: Atkins Inc. announced today the formal opening of its new store at 37 East Church street will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Merchandise was being arranged in the new store, which was erected adjacent to the Astor Café by M.R. Schottland.

Also 1947: No clues to the identity of the person or persons breaking into the Red Rock Bottling Company’s plant at Collinsville nearly a week ago and removing an office safe … Four Patrick county residents, Bill S. Martin, Willie G. Shelton, John D. Patterson and Robert Jarrett, all of the Stella and Spencer communities, were credited with finding the safe … down an embankment near Mill Creek.

1972: We noted with interest a letter to the editor of TV Guide in the last issue from Ollie Jane Pilson of Ridgeway. “ABC’s executives have figured out a way to eat their cake and Cavett too,” goes the letter. “ … one solid week a month is still more than Carson works, isn’t it? …”

1997: Spencer-Penn, which is the oldest operating school in Henry County, will kick off its 70th anniversary celebration this weekend with [an exhibit]. It will be housed in the diminutive green building that now sits beside the current elementary school building. Inside the two-room building, which students once used as a high school classroom and library …

These snippets come from editions of the Bulletin that can be seen on microfiche at the Martinsville branch library.

