Here’s what happened locally on April 16 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Patrick-Henry Transfer Company Stuart-Martinsville-Danville Bus line. Headquarters: Hotel Perkins, Stuart; Hotel Henry, Martinsville. Bus No. 1 – Lv. Stuart 8:15 A.M. Arrive Martinsville 10 A.M./Bus No. 1 – Lv. Martinsville 10:05 A.M., Arrive Danville 11:45 A.M./Bus No. 2 – Lv. Stuart 3 p.m., Arrive Martinsville 4:45 P.M./Bus No. 2, Lv. Martinsville 4:50 P.M., Arrive Danville 6:30.

1948: Whew!!! Yes, you feel like discarding your heavy underwear; and there is a reason for it. The temperature at 1 o’clock today in Martinsville had climbed to 83 degrees. And the chances were that it wasn’t going to stop there. The day gave promise of being the hottest here this season, since the mercury had to climb but 10 more degrees before eclipsing the 92-degree weather recorded here yesterday.

1973: We bumped into Grady Jessup last weekend and, because he’s such a purple martin fan, asked if he had his birdhouses up yet. He doesn’t, but said several others in the area already have the “apartment houses” up. He said he knew something equally as good: bats. Both martins and bats are good mosquito foes, he said, because both are good at snaring insects while in flight. All is well and good, we told him, but we don’t want any bats in our belfries.

1998: Local banks say they are more interested in buying banks and offices than in being bought out in the wave of megamergers that is seeping the industry. “Obviously we are in a merger market,” said Joe Philpott, president of the Martinsville area branches of Crestar Bank. But Crestar is interested in buying other banks, not in being bought … Officials with MainStreet BankGroup and Patrick Henry National Bank echoed Philpott.