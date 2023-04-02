Here’s what happened locally on April 2 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Messrs J.E. Howard, O.D. Ford, T.G. Burch of Martinsville and J. Frank Wilson of Fieldale left yesterday to join delegations from Rocky Mount and Franklin County at a conference with Chairman Shirley of the State Highway Commission with the object of furthering the construction of a permanent state Highway from Rocky Mount to Roanoke.

Also 1923: This ad: For Sale – Stock of The Beck Grocery Company, Martinsville, Va. The stock consists of a superior line of groceries, canned goods, pickles, tobacco and cigars, seeds, catsups, candies, cakes, tablets and other articles found in an up to date grocery store. Also necessary fixtures and one Ford delivery truck. Call on or address Geo. H. Marshall, Trustee.

1948: Beulah Triplett, occupant of a taxicab which collided with a train on December 25, 1947, at the Rives Road crossing, filed suit today for $15,000 damages against the railroad, the taxicab driver and owner. The plaintiff alleges that she suffered permanent injuries in the crash.

1973: Leon Globman said today he was replaced on the West Piedmont Planning District Commission for political reasons only stemming from differences with Martinsville Mayor Francis West over the Martinsville Revolution. Globman said he was “scared” by the political climate in the city because of “disturbing incidents” surrounding the resolution which would have curtailed the operations of the planning district.

1998: WASHINGTON – The House passed a $217 billion highway spending bill Wednesday that includes $12.5 million for Interstate 73 and $7 million for improvements to U.S. 58. It its legislative finale before taking off for a two-week vacation, the House approved the six-year highway and mass transit bill by a decisive 337-80 vote Wednesday.