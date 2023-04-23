Here’s what happened locally on April 23 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: One of the interesting trade announcements of the week is the change of management of the “Underselling Store” formerly conducted by Mr. I. Davidson on East Side of Public Square, which has been taken over by Mr. Phillip Heiner, the announcement being set forth in the advertisement columns of this issue of the Bulletin.

1948: [Illegible] school classes which were interrupted with the Henry County Training school was destroyed by fire will be resumed Monday morning in temporary quarters on Fayette street. … Part of the old W.A. Brown tobacco factory at the corner of Fayette and Spencer streets has been rented for the remainder of the term. The building which houses the Dilliard and Hairston Recreation center on the second floor will be used largely for high school classes, with some elementary students to be taught in several of the churches in the vicinity.

1973: Three persons became two-gallon donors earlier this week when the B shift at the DuPont Nylon Plant gave blood at a visit of the Red Cross Bloodmobile. They were Albert Laymon, Mary Bowman and Robert Mitchell Jr.

1998: Piedmont Regional Community Services plans to do a $2.42 million renovation and expansion of its offices on Clay Street, Executive Director Jim Tobin said at a Thursday Martinsville City Council budget work session.

