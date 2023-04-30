Here’s what happened locally on April 30 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: One of the most interesting, beautiful and cleverly staged entertainments of the season was given in the public school auditorium last Friday evening under the direction of Mrs. Freda Drewry, county Red Cross school nurse in the form of a “Health Pageant” with more than one hundred children taking part.

1948: The death of Walter Lewis Little, Martinsville furniture worker who dies soon after undergoing an X-ray chest examination at the courthouse office building Wednesday, was caused by a heart attack, Coronor J.H. Irby reported today. Following the death a post mortem examination was ordered and the results showed that the chest examination did not affect the heart, the coroner explained.

Also 1948: For the first time in three months the city is free of contagious diseases, R.M. Wilson, city health officer, said today. The quarantine was lifted from all homes here during the past few days, he added.

1973: Increasing use of the emergency room of Memorial Hospital for regular treatment is seriously overburdening an already dwindling number of local physicians. … Ten years ago, 8,000 persons were treated in the emergency room. Last year, the number grew to 26,000 “and the vast majority of those were not true medical emergencies involving possible loss of life or bodily function,” according to hospital administrator Nathan Bushnell III.

1998: Martinsville City Council on Thursday reviewed a draft plan for $13.3 million in improvements to the city parks, including an indoor swimming pool, but took no action on the plan. The master plan, prepared by Hill Studio Inc., a Roanoke planning and design firm, calls for building a $3.3 million recreation center in uptown, or for putting the center in an existing building.