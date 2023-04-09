Here’s what happened locally on April 9 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Miss Eldona Oliver, State Sewing Specialist of Blacksburg, was in the county last week with Mrs. Campbell, Home Demonstrator, visiting and instructing a number of the county clubs. At Ridgeway and Lanier Farm, Miss Oliver instructed the girls in the uses of a pattern to cut several garments. She had the girls to do the cutting.

1948: With the scene peaceful, pickets continued to walk their posts at most of the gates of the American Furniture Company’s plants this morning as the strike there entered its fourth day. A.C. Emerson, business agent of Local 284, said ... he believed that there may be fewer workers in the plant today than there were yesterday.

1973: Martinsville City Mayor Earl B. Reynolds is asking the city to rename part of Moss Street to Municipal Drive. Tuesday, the Martinsville Planning Commission set a public hearing for 2 p.m. April 23 in city hall to consider Reynolds’ request … Reynolds is asking that Moss Street from Market Street to Liberty Drive be remained Municipal Street. … “The city of Martinsville is now primary property owner in this area,” Reynolds wrote ...

Also 1973: Area manufacturers are exhibiting fewer new items and lines of furniture than in previous years at the spring Southern Furniture Market which opened Friday in High Point, N.C. And the price tags on the furniture reflect an average of 4-5 per cent increases over last year.

1998: Several hundred area school students eagerly sat in Martinsville Speedway’s stands Wednesday morning waiting for excitement. Suddenly, NASCAR Winston Cup driver Ernie Irvan zoomed around the .526-mile oval in his No 36 Skittles Pontiac. The crowd got excited. Extremely excited. All eyes were glued to the colorful MB2 Motorsports race car.